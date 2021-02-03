Hanoi determined to quickly contain COVID-19
Hanoi is determined to quickly contain the COVID-19 pandemic, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
During a meeting in Hanoi on February 2, Hue asked agencies and units to consider the fight against the pandemic as the leading and urgent task before, during and after the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival while maintaining production and trade.
He requested reviewing the efficiency of combating the pandemic from residential areas, villages to the city, and working with units concerned to improve testing capacity.
Hue asked for tracing F1 and F2 cases more quickly, raising public awareness of 5K principles and strictly punishing violators of prevention and control regulations.
The municipal Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control was assigned to zone off affected and high-risk areas on a larger scale, conduct testing for those coming from pandemic-hit areas and quarantine sites before February 4.
He said vaccination for all Hanoi residents will be reported to the standing board of the municipal Party Committee.
Five inspection groups were urged to enhance inspection at high-risk areas such as industrial zones and schools.
The municipal People’s Committee directed units concerned to calculate demand for necessities in the city, increase online trade activities, and promptly publicise information related to the pandemic.
Hanoi has so far recorded 20 cases positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 related to outbreaks in Quang Ninh and Hai Duong./.
