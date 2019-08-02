Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Transport Department is planning to build a digital traffic map system to serve transport management, helping ease congestion on busy routes.



A document detailing the plan was submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for approval.



The system, which will cost 2 billion VND (86,700 USD), uses data from traffic cameras across the city. Servers for the system will be installed at the Hanoi Transport Management and Operation Centre (TRAMOC) on Kim Ma Street, Ba Dinh district.



According to the department, given the frequent congestions in the capital city, the use of information technology to build a digital traffic map will help drivers identify the optimal route to get to their destination.

Apart from providing its users with information about traffic infrastructure and vehicles, gas stations, medical stations and tourist attractions, the map will show route to the nearest site where the driver want to reach. It will also provide update on traffic flow and issue warning about possible congested areas.



Data on parking lots, coach stations, drop-off and pick-up points for coach buses will also be available on the map.



Earlier, the Ministry of Transport ordered competent authorities to accelerate the establishment of the digital transport map.



Pham Duy Ninh, Director of the Ministry of Transport’s Information Technology Centre, said demand for a digital map in the transport sector is high. There is no standardised digital map system for the sector, so transport units use a variety of digital maps, which results in the quality of information.-VNA