Hanoi districts to pilot software for reporting tobacco-related violations
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will pilot the use of mobile phone software that allows users to report violations of regulations on tobacco harm prevention and control in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem and Tay Ho districts.
The pilot was announced at a training conference on improving communications regarding the prevention and control of tobacco harm, held on November 4 in Hanoi by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health’s Fund for the Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harm.
Using the software, people can take photos of violations and send them to authorised offices.
Violations include smoking in non-smoking areas and signs with non-smoking in text or in symbols not being hung at these areas.
People can also send a report if ventilation systems in smoking areas are not separated from those for non-smoking areas, or even if ashtrays are not provided./.