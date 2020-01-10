Society US Embassy hosts blood donation campaign The Embassy of the US in Vietnam launched a blood donation campaign on January 10.

Society People urged not to be misled by distorted online information The present security situation and social order in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s My Duc district, are basically stable, with local residents going about their daily activities normally, according to Chief of the Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security Major General To An Xo.

Society Hanoi’s police prosecute disturbance case in Dong Tam commune Hanoi’s police said on January 10 that they have decided to prosecute the recent disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, on the charges of “murder”, “illegally storing and using weapons” and “resisting on-duty officials”.

Society Infographic Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport