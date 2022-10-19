Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has adopted a plan to ensure 78% of children aged 6-23 months enjoy an adequate diet by 2025, which will increase to 80% by 2030.



The rate of adult intake of fruit and vegetables will reach 65% by 2025 and 70% by 2030. Under the plan, recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee to realise the national nutrition strategy for 2022-2030, no family will lack food from 2025.



80% of communes and wards will offer nutrition consultations to pregnant women and those with children aged below 2 in basic health care packages provided by medical stations in communes, wards and towns. The rate is expected to reach 100% by 2030.



To such end, 70% of schools must offer menus with proper nutrition as recommended by the Health Ministry by 2025 and the rate will increase to 90% by 2030.



By 2025, 90% of hospitals in the city will conduct health check-ups and treatment based on feeding regimes suitable for nutritional and the pathological status of patients, with the figure rising to 100% by 2030.



Hanoi surpassed targets in the national nutrition strategy for 2011-2020, but the city is facing growing obesity and a lack of knowledge about nutritional care among women of reproductive age. The rate of breastfeeding in six months following birth is only 43.9%, Physical activity at the recommended level for adults reached only 38.3% in 2021, while daily sodium intake remains high, causing non-communicable chronic diseases related to nutrition./.