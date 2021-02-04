Hanoi expands COVID-19 testing
Testing COVID-19 at a school in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will expand COVID-19 testing for F2 cases and those in quarantined and high-risk areas to prevent the spread of the pandemic, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.
During a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on February 3, Dung suggested localities and units concerned continue tracing and testing not only F1 but also F2 and F3 cases.
Of them, F1 cases must be under concentrated quarantine, F2 at homes and F3 under medical supervision.
Buses were required to not carry more than half of their capacity and over 20 passengers. Localities must closely monitor the suspension of bars, karaoke parlors, game and Internet shops, seriously punish violators and raise public awareness of prevention and control effort.
According to the committee, Hanoi recorded two more COVID-19 cases in the community from February 1 to 2pm on February 3.
The outlying district of Me Linh is one of the high-risk areas with three infection cases in Tien Thang commune. Medical staff are working with communes and townships to trace F1, F2, F3 cases related to them./.