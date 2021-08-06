Health Vietnam reports 8,234 new cases, nearly 4,300 recoveries on August 6 Vietnam logged 4,315 new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 6, raising the total count in the day to 8,234, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health First FDA-licensed Remdesivir doses arrive in Vietnam Approximately 10,000 vials of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment arrived in Vietnam on August 5 evening.

Health Population database-based COVID-19 vaccination management system to be launched Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has agreed with the Ministry of Public Security’s proposal on the application of COVID-19 vaccination management system on the foundation of the national population database.