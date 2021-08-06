Hanoi extends social distancing until August 23
Hanoi will extend the ongoing COVID-19 social distancing order until 6am on August 23.
According to Dispatch No.18, signed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh, after 14 days of stringent restrictions in line with the Government’s Directive 16 that began at 6am on July 24 and set to expire at 6am on August 7, the city has attained “certain results”.
However, the outbreak in the city as well as across the country remains “unpredictable and complicated,” with many infections found in the community without clear sources and numerous cases displaying no symptoms, Anh said.
The capital city has logged 1,800 cases in the fourth wave of infections starting in late April, half of which were found during the social distancing period with about 60-70 cases new cases registered each day./.