Hanoi eyes 80 - 85% of public schools meeting national standards
Hanoi is trying to have 80 - 85% of local public schools meeting national standards by 2025, according to a plan recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee.
In this plan, the city looks to have another 432 - 552 national-standards public schools between 2022 and 2025, including 153 - 201 kindergartens, 163 - 211 primary schools, 100 - 119 junior high schools, and 16 - 21 senior high schools.
It will also work to maintain the quality of existing national-standard schools.
The plan also identified main tasks and measures for realising the targets, including enhancing Party committees and administrations’ leadership over school development, increasing investment in infrastructure, improving education and training quality, developing teachers and school managers, and attracting more resources for education and training.
As of June 2022, Hanoi had 2,835 schools with 70,199 classes, over 2.2 million students, 138,000 teachers, and 72,796 classrooms. About 64.3% of the schools citywide met national standards, with public schools accounting for 79%, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training./.