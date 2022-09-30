Society Hanoi greening urban roads Together with contributing to the implementation of the Government’s target to plant 1 billion trees during the 2021-25 period, Hanoi is stepping up tree planting along urban roads and aims to plant up to 250,000 this year.

Society Appeal trial of former deputy minister of health held The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi on September 29 held an appeal trial over the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada involving former Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong.

Society Chinese police hand over wanted man to Lao Cai authorities The Immigration Division under the Department of Public Security of Lao Cai province, in conjunction with the Border Guard Station at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, on September 28 received a wanted Vietnamese man handed over by police in Hekou county in China’s Yunnan province.

Society Vietnam, Laos foster education cooperation Vietnamese and Lao education-training leaders, representatives from 50 universities and 55 agencies as well as teachers and students gathered at a forum in Vientiane on September 29 to discuss cooperation between the two countries in enhancing training quality.