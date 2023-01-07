The capital city welcomed 208,000 visitors, including 38,000 international arrivals, during the three-day New Year holiday.

It hopes to attract about 22 million tourists this year, with 3 million foreign arrivals and 19 million domestic ones. It also targets to earn some 3.3 billion USD from the non-smoke industry.

To that end, Hanoi will step up new types of tourism, such as adventure tourism, experience tourism, helicopter tours, hot air balloon service, and virtual reality travel.

It will promote MICE and golf tourism, while hosting more national and international cultural, sports, political, social, and festive events, the department told a meeting on January 5.

In addition, the city will enhance tourism partnerships with other localities nationwide and hold more promotion activities in foreign markets like Northeast Asia, Europe, the US, and India./.

VNA