Business Hanoi hopes to welcome nearly 32 million tourists in 2020 Hanoi hopes to raise the number of tourist arrivals by over 10 percent from last year to nearly 32 million in 2020, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Int’l travel mart to highlight Vietnamese heritage The Vietnam International Tourism Mart (VITM) 2020 to be held on April 1-4 will focus on preserving heritage and promoting heritage tourism.

Travel World’s most modern cruise ship arrives in HCM City The world’s most technologically advanced five-star cruise ship Quantum of the Seas, with 6,750 passengers and crewmembers on board, docked at Phu My port of the southern province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau on January 14.