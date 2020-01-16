Hanoi falls behind many regional cities on foreign tourist attraction
Hanoi still falls behind many major cities in the region and the world regarding foreign tourist arrivals, according to a survey of the municipal Department of Tourism which was revealed on January 16.
Foreign tourists at Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)
In 2019, Hanoi welcomed 7.02 million foreign visitors, a year-on-year surge of 17 percent. However, the figure was only one fourth of the foreign arrivals in Hong Kong (China), and one third of that of Bangkok (Thailand) and Singapore.
Average spending of foreign tourists who stayed overnight in Hanoi reached 119.8 USD, rising nearly 7 percent compared to 2018. The average length of stay of tourists in Hanoi stood at 3.67 days, longer than that of Dubai (3.5 days), which came third among the world’s 20 leading destinations selected by Mastercard in 2018.
Visitors to Hanoi mostly belong to the 18-44 age group, with the 25-34 group accounting for the highest number of foreign tourists to the capital city.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Tran Duc Hai said in the coming time, the city needs to bolster tourism product development and promotion campaigns to lure more holidaymakers.
In 2020, the capital city strives to welcome approximately 32 million visitors, including 8.22 million foreigners, up 10.2 percent and 17 percent year-on-year respectively.
The city targets 116.7 trillion VND in tourism revenue, a yearly rise of 12.5 percent./.
