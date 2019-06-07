Children should attend school and not work to make a living at early age. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Over 200 children in Hanoi attended a forum responding to World Day against Child Labour 2019: Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams, held on June 7.Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said the Vietnamese Government has committed to tackling child labour via the issuance of laws and policies on prevention and minimization of child labour.The effort looks forward to the active participation of State agencies, businesses, trade unions, social organizations, families, and communities, she said.She added that the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is working with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in making the second national survey on child labour in order to provide a full and accurate picture and data on the situation in the country.Participating children engaged in exchange activities and drawing paintings to raise people’s awareness of child labour.They altogether made a tree of dreams delivering their wishes for all children to attend school, to not work to make a living at early age, to be loved and cared in families and at school, among others.According to the ILO, 152 million children are still in child labour worldwide today. Child labour occurs in almost all sectors, yet 7 out of every 10 of these children are working in agriculture.The forum contributed to implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7 set by the international community calling for an end to child labour in all its forms by 2025. It marked the 100th founding anniversary of the ILO.-VNA