Hanoi fosters partnership with China’s Guangzhou city
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, who is on a working trip to China, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the administration of Guangzhou city of China on September 26.
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (left, back) and Guo Yonghang (right, back), Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee witness the signing of the MoU between the two cities (Photo: laodong.vn)
In a conversation with Guo Yonghang, Secretary of the Guangzhou Party Committee and Mayor of the Guangzhou Municipal Government prior to the signing ceremony, Dung hailed the role of Guangdong province and Guangzhou city as a leading locality in high-quality development and a hub for the pilot of many new policies, including the policy to renovate the development, urban management, and special economic zone models.
Guo highlighted the similarities between Hanoi and Guangzhou in culture, trade and tourism as well as the development of the partnership between the two cities, especially in trade and investment.
He expressed belief that the Hanoi delegation’s visit, especially the meeting between Dung and Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee, on September 25, has made an important milestone in the Hanoi-Guangzhou relations.
The Guangzhou Mayor suggested that the two cities further increase the exchange of experience in urban management and tourism promotion. He said he hopes Hanoi and other localities of Vietnam will join international forums and exhibitions organised by Guangzhou in the time to come.
Guo also proposed the strengthening of exchange between the two cities’ administrations, and showed hope that Guangzhou officials can visit Vietnam for studying.
Agreeing with Guo’s propsals, Dung affirmed that the MoU between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the municipal government of Guangzhou city is an important foundation for the promotion of bilateral friendship and cooperation, creating a framework for the implementation of specific programmes and projects in the future as well as the coordination in organising trade, investment and tourism promotion programmes of Hanoi in China.
At the working session between Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Guo Yonghang, Secretary of the Guangzhou Party CommitteeThe Hanoi leader pledged that the city will create optimal conditions for agencies of the two sides to cooperate effectively in the future, especially in the fields of urban management, planning, trade, culture and tourism.
During the Hanoi investment, trade and tourism promotion programme in China the same day, Dung also witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding on cooperation between a number of Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises in some areas such as investment, trade, tourism and technology.
Also on September 26, Dung had a working session with Yan Jiehe, Founder of and Chairman of China Pacific Construction Group (CPCG), one of the world leading infrastructure construction firms that is ranked 75th among 500 biggest businesses in the world by Fortune magazine.
Yan said he hopes to continue exploring cooperation and investment opportunities in Hanoi in the time to come.
Dung affirmed that Hanoi always create favourable conditions for foreign investors, especially in construction to create a breakthrough in the city’s transport infrastructure. He said he hopes to receive investment proposals from the CPCG for a number of infrastructure projects and works in Hanoi in an early date./.