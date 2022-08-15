Hanoi friendship association hailed for boosting Vietnam-Palestine ties
A new executive board is elected at the third congress of the Vietnam-Palestine Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VPFA Hanoi) on August 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has showed his appreciation to the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Palestine Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VPFA Hanoi) for bringing people from the two countries closer to each other and enhancing mutual understanding.
He made the statement at the third congress of the VPFA Hanoi for the 2022 – 2027 tenure on August 15, during which the unit reviewed its performance and mapped out plans for the next term.
The Palestinian people highly value their solidarity and friendship with the Vietnamese, he said, adding that it provides a motivation for Palestine to believe in the future and continue development.
He vowed that the Embassy of Palestine will together work with the two organisations to promote cultural and people-to-people exchange and strengthen friendship between the two countries in the coming time.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations Tran Thi Phuong hailed VPFA Hanoi for its performance during the previous term and put forward several key recommendations for it to do over the next five years.
She urged further promotion of the Vietnam-Palestine relations on mass media to boost mutual understanding between their people and suggested VPFA Hanoi maintain close coordination with the Embassy of Palestine in organising events for peace and friendship, expand cooperation with people’s and friendship organisations in Palestine, and step up ties in economy, culture, education, tourism and others.
The congress later elected Le Phuoc Minh, Director of the Institute for Africa and Middle East Studies, as the new Chairman of VPFA Hanoi for the 2022 – 2027 tenure./.