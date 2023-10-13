The Hanoi delegation and officials of New South Wales. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong has held a working session with CEO of Investment New South Wales Katie Knight in Sydney on October 11, as part of his working trip to New Zealand and Australia from October 6-15.



Phong said the year 2023 marks an important milestone as Vietnam and Australia are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



As the capital city of Vietnam, Hanoi has always taken the lead in promoting cooperation with Australian states and cities, and New South Wales in particular, he said.



The official wished the two localities would foster collaboration in trade and investment, education and training, and cultural exchanges to step up two-way tourism.



Hanoi also wants to cooperate with other Australian cities within the framework of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network to by increasing various forms of online and direct cultural exchanges, which will facilitate the sharing of experience in the development of the cultural and film industry, promote creativity in urban development, digital innovation in literature, and support young writers from both countries, he said.



Knight, for her part, said New South Wales and Hanoi have substantial potential and opportunities for further collaboration, given that the Australian Government has recently unveiled its Southeast Asia Economic Strategy, spanning until 2040, with the goal of enhancing trade connections in the region and developing partnerships with Asian nations, including Vietnam.



New South Wales has set up a representative office in Vietnam and is ready to welcome Vietnamese firms, including those from Hanoi, to participate in its socio-economic development, particularly investment cooperation in digital transformation and innovation, she said.



Both sides agreed on measures to bolster effective cooperation in the coming time, including facilitating the exchange of high-level, business and university delegations to explore new opportunities.



At a working session with Councilor of the City of Sydney Council, Deputy Lord Mayor Robert Kok, Phong suggested Sydney send experts to Hanoi to share experience in creative city development and holding major festivals to attract tourists at home and abroad during festive occasions.



At working sessions with Macquarie University, RMIT University and Google Education, he asked both sides to propose specific collaboration possibilities in training Hanoi's officials and public servants, and expand training partnership programmes between universities.



On October 13, the Hanoi delegation cut the ribbon to open the "Hanoi - Vietnam" booth at the Home Show exhibition, a major event in the furniture industry in the Asia-Pacific.



They also attended a trade connection conference with Australian businesses co-hosted by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia./.

VNA