Blackpink perform in US in April this year. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi on July 4 announced that it granted permission to Ho Chi Minh City-based IME Music Company to hold Blackpink 'Born Pink' World Tour Hanoi on July 29-30.

Accordingly, the show of K-pop girl group Blackpink will start at 5 pm on July 29 and 30 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

This is the first time the group will have come to Hanoi to hold a concert to the great excitement of Vietnamese fans, especially young people.



Before the Hanoi concert, Blackpink conducted the Born Pink World Tour in Seoul in October 2022 and later, in North America, Europe, and Asia.

In Hanoi, the group will perform 13 songs.

The Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi required IME Music Company to strictly comply with the Government's regulations on performing activities, ensuring security, public order and safety, environment, health, fire prevention, and control, laws on advertising, copyright, and others related to the organisation of the music show. The organiser must properly carry out the registered content of the performance.

Tickets for the Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Hanoi will be officially sold on July 7.

Blackpink - a girl group from the Republic of Korea - was formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016.

Referred to as the "biggest girl group in the world", Blackpink is the most successful Korean girl group internationally. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with "Ice Cream" (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with their second studio album Born Pink (2022), which is the best-selling album of all time by a female act in the RoK and the first to sell over 2 million copies.

Blackpink’s song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” is currently the most-watched music video by a K-pop group on Youtube, boasting 730 million views./.

