Hanoi greets over 8.6 million visitors
Hanoi greeted more than 8.6 million tourists, including some 211,000 foreign visitors, in the first six months of the year, nearly three times higher than the same period last year.
According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the city’s total tourism revenue amounted to some 1.08 billion USD in the period, also more than three times higher than the figure in the first six months of last year.
Local hotels rated 1-5 stars recorded an average occupation rate of over 30% during the period, it added.
The capital city, home to 24 recognized tourist destinations, is offering a series of enticing products to attract tourists given its reopening of the local tourism industry. In addition, it has also launched many tourism exhibitions, trade fairs, and festivals.
The city eyes to welcome over 30 million visitors, including 7 million foreigners, by 2025./.