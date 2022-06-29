According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the city’s total tourism revenue amounted to some 1.08 billion USD in the period, also more than three times higher than the figure in the first six months of last year.



Local hotels rated 1-5 stars recorded an average occupation rate of over 30% during the period, it added.



The capital city, home to 24 recognized tourist destinations, is offering a series of enticing products to attract tourists given its reopening of the local tourism industry. In addition, it has also launched many tourism exhibitions, trade fairs, and festivals.



The city eyes to welcome over 30 million visitors, including 7 million foreigners, by 2025./.

VNA