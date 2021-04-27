Health Health ministry issues guidelines on handling COVID-19 vaccine blood clots The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has recently issued guidelines on protocols for diagnosis and treatment of rare brain/abdomen blood clots in the setting of low levels of blood platelets occurring after COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health Five COVID-19 cases recorded on April 27 Vietnam recorded five cases of COVID-19 during the past 12 hours to 6pm April 27, raising the national total to 2,857, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam completes second stage of homegrown Nano Covax trials Results from the second stage of human trials of Nano Covax show the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the research team.

Health Party senior official instructs stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures The permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 27 asked the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and Party Committees of provinces, centrally-run cities, central agencies and mass organisations to further intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures.