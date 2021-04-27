Hanoi, Hai Duong reinforce COVID-19 prevention efforts
A woman passes through a "face mask required" sign on downtown Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Authorities of Hanoi capital city and the northern province of Hai Duong have asked relevant agencies and people to strengthen efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control, amid complicated developments of the pandemic in surrounding countries.
In an official dispatch, the Party Committee of Hanoi ordered the suspension of festivals and pedestrian zones in the city, and restriction of non-essential events with mass gatherings. In case the events are held, preventive measures must be in place.
If COVID-19 infections are detected, contact tracing and quarantine must be promptly rolled out to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Local people are asked to closely follow the 5K message and wear face masks in public places.
Meanwhile, leaders of Hai Duong proivnce requested relevant agencies to bolster communications to raise public awareness.
Hai Duong police will work with departments, sectors, localities and inspection groups in illegal entry prevention and supervision at concentrated quarantine facilities and homes.
People are recommended to refrain from travelling to crowded places and those with high COVID-19 risks, especially as the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays are approaching.
Non-essential services in the province like massage parlors, karaoke, bars and discotheques will continue to be suspended until further notice, while vaccinations are asked to be sped up.
As of 5 pm on April 27, Hai Duong has neither COVID-19 patients under treatment nor people staying in quarantine for having close contact with infected people.
The province reported 726 cases in the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks that began on January 27./.