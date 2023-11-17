Hanoi: Hang Dau water tower opens to visitors
Hanoi’s Hang Dau water tower, built in 1894 during the French colonial period, has been made the venue of an exhibition on water art installation which opened for the public on November 17, drawing a large number of visitors who are interested in exploring the historical relic with special architecture.
The Hang Dau water tower is located at the junction of some old streets and has classic and sophisticated European architecture. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Hang Dau water tower, built in 1894 during the French colonial period, has been made the venue of an exhibition on water art installation which opened for the public on November 17, drawing a large number of visitors who are interested in exploring the historical relic with special architecture.
Entrance to the site is free but the number of visitors for a certain duration of time is limited due to the narrow space inside the tower, which was built in 1894 and remained in operation until 1960.
Located at the junction of the old streets of Hang Than, Hang Luoc, Hang Giay, Hang Dau, Quan Thanh and Phan Dinh Phung, the 25m-high water tower, which is likened to the "Roman Colosseum", has classic and sophisticated European architecture.
To this day, it still retains the characteristic architecture of the period and is considered a vestige of old Hanoi.
It has been transformed into an art space with two key installation systems. The sound installation represents the sound of water in nature and the light installation expands the visual image of artifacts recycled from urban waste.
The Hang Dau water tower has been transformed into an art space. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong underlined that the exhibition is one of the activities held within the framework of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023.
The Hang Dau water tower and the nearby Van Xuan garden are among the main venues of the festival where many creative cultural activities are held.
Along with the exhibition, a fine art sculpture exhibition themed “Sat” (iron) and a photo exhibition on the cultural heritage of Ba Dinh district have also been launched at Van Xuan garden.
The activities will run until November 26./.