The capital city of Hanoi has been named among Trip Advisor’s top 25 popular destinations in Asia and sixth in the global list this year.

It ranked first among the 10 cheapest cities to live in the world selected by the US’ World Packers.

Together with HCM City and Phu Quoc Island, Hanoi was listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore on earth in 2021 by the US Time magazine.



In addition to Hanoi, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines won the titles of Asia's Leading Airline – Economy Class and Asia's Leading Airline Brand this year, while Vietravel Airlines was accredited as Asia's Leading New Airline.



The Ville De Mont Mountain Resort in Lao Cai’s Sa Pa town and Premier Village Ha Long Bay Resort in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh were called onto the stage as Asia's Leading Lifestyle Resort and Asia's Leading Family Villa Resort 2022, respectively./.

VNA