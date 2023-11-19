Visitors at the exhibition introducing tuong (classical drama). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The management board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter on November 18 kicked off a wide range of activities in the Old Quarter in the capital city to mark the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day which falls on November 23.

An exhibition introducing tuong (classical drama), a unique Vietnamese art that developed from a folk art into a royal one in the 17th century, will take place at the Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre on Dao Duy Tu street on November 25.

Furthermore, an event featuring Vietnam’s traditional tea-enjoying culture took place on November 18 - 19 at the Heritage House.

At Kim Ngan Temple, Kim Hoang folk paintings and calligraphy works will be exhibited.

An artisan from Phu Yen’s Truong Thinh craft village shows ceramic making. (Photo: VNA)

The centre will provide a space for cultural exchanges among localities across the country. In addition, the ceramic artworks of Hanoi’s Bat Trang and Phu Yen’s Dong Hoa craft villages will also be put on display.

Meanwhile, Hanoian lacquer products are displayed at Dong Lac communal house.

On the evening of November 19, at the Cultural and Arts Centre, the Hanoi Creative Design Week 2023 will be kicked off in response to the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 held from November 17-26.

Those activities, held from November 18 to December 17, aim to preserve the country’s traditional culture and introduce it to the world, helping to attract tourists to the capital.

This year marks the 18th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day since its inception in 2005./.