Hanoi in freshwater mangrove leaf changing season
Visitors to the capital city of Hanoi in March will be surprised by the vibrant colours of the leaves of freshwater mangrove trees (loc vung in Vietnamese) changing to red and yellow.
Hoan Kiem Lake area in downtown Hanoi becomes glowing with the vivid colour of freshwater mangrove trees, scientifically called Barringtonia acutangula. (Photo: VNA)
Hoan Kiem Lake area in downtown Hanoi becomes attractive during the leaf changing season of freshwater mangrove trees. (Photo: VNA)
Yellow, red freshwater mangrove leaves stretch along Dinh Tien Hoang street in Hanoi’s inner district of Hoan Kiem. (Photo: VNA)
Freshwater mangrove leaves show off their beauty. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi Post Office in the inner district of Hoan Kiem is coloured with freshwater mangrove leaves. (Photo: VNA)