Health Nanogen asked to provide more data of homegrown Nano Covax Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC has been asked to provide more data for consideration before a registration certificate of conditional circulation for its Nano Covax can be granted.

Health Additional 12,663 COVID-19 cases logged on August 29 Vietnam recorded 12,663 COVID-19 infections, including 12,619 domestic and 44 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 29, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Vietnam logs additional 12,103 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded an additional 12,103 COVID-19 infections, including 12,097 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 28, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Vietnam considers granting registration certificate for conditional circulation to Nano Covax The National Committee for Ethics in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has agreed that the mid-term results from Nano Covax's phase 3 clinical trials will be submitted to the Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients for considering the issuance of a registration certificate for the conditional circulation of the vaccine.