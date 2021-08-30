Hanoi intensifies COVID-19 control measures amid rising infections
The People’s Committee of Hanoi has required departments, sectors and localities across the city to intensify testing and tracing to filter COVID-19 patients out of the community, while preparing quarantine and treatment facilities to be ready for any circumstances.
According to the city Department of Health, in 12 hours to 6pm of August 29, the capital city recorded 133 new infections, including 4 found in the community. Since April 29, the city confirmed 3,091 cases, including 1,534 in the community.
Medical staff in Thanh Xuan make a list of people subjected for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)On August 29, after three medical staff of the Agriculture General Hospital tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the hospital was locked down to test more than 1,000 staff members and patients. Tracing activities have been carried out promptly, while notifications and guidance have been sent to those who have visited the hospital from August 14-28.
The same day, a concentrated quarantine facility with capacity of 500 people was opened in Kim Giang ward of Thanh Xuan district. It will operate until the pandemic is stamped out, with full equipment serving COVID-19 prevention and control.
Earlier on August 26, the city approved a plan to set up a 1,000-bed facility in Tran Phu ward of Hoang Mai district, to receive and treat COVID-19 patients showing no or mild symptoms./.