Poster for the 5th Hanoi International Film Festival (Source: thegioidienanh.vn)

- Local and international filmmakers will gather in Hanoi for the 5th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) from October 27-31.Themed "Cinema - Integration and Sustainable Development", the festival aims to honour outstanding cinematographic works with high artistic and humanistic values and creativity, while encouraging new movie talents.It will feature both works for competition and those not for competition.Films for competition are selected from many countries and territories around the world, which have never competed in international film festivals in Asia.Meanwhile, screening of films not intended for competition will be held, introducing new features, documentaries and animated films of Vietnam, along with Iranian films which won awards in Cannes, Berlin and Oscar film festivals, as well as works from other countries.Seminars to share experience of filmmakers from Poland and Iran will help local artists, managers and the public understand more about world cinema.In the framework of the event, a HANIFF script-writing camp, a film project market, free film screenings and exchanges will be also arranged.The festival is expected to attract nearly 1,200 delegates, including 200 foreigners.The opening and closing ceremonies of the event will be broadcast live on VTV2 and VTV1 channels of the Vietnam Television on October 27 and 31, respectively. -VNA