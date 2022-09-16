Society Bac Ninh: Social policy capital helps over 80,000 households escape from poverty Over the past 20 years, loans provided by the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) has helped nearly 80,000 households in Bac Ninh get rid of poverty, heard a conference to review the implementation of a Government decree on credit support to the poor and policy beneficiaries in the northern province in the past two decades.

Society Vietnam’s efforts to promote children’s rights hailed by UN committee The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has appreciated the dialogue and measures taken by Vietnam in the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

Society Hanoi's authorities begin enforcing closure of train track coffee shops Barriers and warning signs in both Vietnamese and English have been erected and police officers have been deployed to enforce the closure of the famous train street in downtown Hanoi from September 16.

Society Communication project aims to enhance public awareness of human rights Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision approving a project to strengthen communications on human rights in Vietnam in the 2023-2028 period, with an aim to enhance public awareness and knowledge of human rights and give people inside and outside the country a better insight of Vietnam’s policies, efforts and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights in the country.