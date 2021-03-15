Hanoi kicks off construction of second children’s palace
At the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hanoi Children’s Palace (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The People’s Committee of Hanoi on March 15 held a breaking ground ceremony for the Hanoi Children’s Palace in Nam Tu Liem district, a project that aims to meet the demand for entertainment and study among children and youngsters as the capital’s population grows.
The ceremony attracted the presence of Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh, and representatives from a number of central agencies.
Approved in 2014, the palace is designed to become a centre for culture and sports activities and political events of the city and the country as a whole.
It is divided into two zones. The first comprises an 800-seat theatre, a 200-seat cinema, and art clubs.
The second covers 3.24 hectares and is designed for management offices, a stadium, a pool, and spaces for studying and a library.
Technical infrastructure is designed up to national standards.
This will be the second children’s palace in Hanoi. The first is located in the city centre near Ly Thai To Statue and Hoan Kiem Lake and is often overcrowded, especially during summer./.