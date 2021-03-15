Society Hanoi allows re-opening of internet and online game shops Internet and online game shops in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open from 0:00 on March 16 and must strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.

Society Irrigation project to help ease drought in Ninh Thuan The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan organised a ceremony on March 15 blocking the flow and accumulating water for the Tan My irrigation system in Phuoc Hoa commune, Bac Ai district.

Society Gender equality in the workplace needed for business breakthroughs: Expert Gender equality at the workplace needs to be recognised as one of the drivers of long-term growth and breakthroughs for businesses, especially as Vietnam has a high proportion of women in the labour market, according to Nguyen Quang Vinh, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Society PM meets representatives from Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the importance of supporting children in remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas while meeting with representatives from the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and fund donors in Hanoi on March 15.