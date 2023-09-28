Business Vietnam to host world customs technology conference, exhibition The 2023 Word Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition - the biggest annual international event of the WCO - will take place in Hanoi from October 10-12.

Business Zhejiang Trade Exhibition opens in Hanoi The 2023 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 11th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, opened at the Hanoi International Convention Centre on September 28.

Business 100 enterprises join promoting Hanoi’s typical products, services, technology The Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) and Hanoi Young Business Association (HanoiBA) on September 27 co-organised a programme to help enterprises showcase their products, services and needs for cooperation, drawing the participation of 100 enterprises.

Business Vietnam, Colombia ink MoU on trade, investment, industrial cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and Colombian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Soraya Caro Vargas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, and co-chaired the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of the two countries on September 27 in Bogota.