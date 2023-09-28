Hanoi launches promotion week for OCOP, agricultural products
Over 1,000 products from Hanoi and 17 other localities across Vietnam are introduced at the event. (Illustrative image - Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and People’s Committee of Ha Dong district on September 28 launched a week-long programme to promote One Commune – One Commune (OCOP) products, trade villages and safe agricultural products.
Over 1,000 products from Hanoi and 17 other localities across Vietnam are introduced at the event.
Speaking at the launching ceremony of the programme, deputy director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Ta Van Tuong said that the event helps connect OCOP product producers, and promotes trade and branding for their products.
There are more than 1,350 trade villages in Hanoi including 318 traditional ones which have great potential to develop OCOP products.
The city now has 2,167 OCOP products, accounting for 22% of the country’s total./.