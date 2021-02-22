Society High-quality workforce crucial for Mekong Delta A high-quality workforce is considered an important factor for the Mekong Delta to make breakthroughs in the future, according to the annual Mekong Delta Economic Report 2020.

Society Opening of first metro line in HCM City faces delay The opening of the first metro line in Ho Chi Minh City, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, will be delayed until 2022, city authorities have said.

Society Infographic Vietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026 Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.

Society Book introduces Ho Chi Minh’s selected works on systemic racism A book entitled “The Black Race by Ho Chi Minh and Selected Works on Systemic Racism” made debut in Canada at a virtual launch on February 20 during which participants highly valued the late Vietnamese leader’s thought of the issue.