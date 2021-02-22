Hanoi: lockdown measures lifted in 14 areas
Lockdown and social distancing measures were lifted in 14 out of 18 areas in Hanoi, Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien reported on February 22.
Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on the same day, Hien said if there are no more suspected cases of SARS-CoV-2 found this week, the city will remove lockdown measures in the remaining areas.
According to Vice Director of the department Hoang Duc Hanh, Hanoi has basically completed SARS-CoV-2 testing for people returning from the northern province of Hai Duong - the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot.
The health agency has proposed purchasing 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung stressed that although Hanoi has gone through 7 straight days with no new COVID-19 cases, the risk of infection in the community remains high.
He asked the committee and local anti-pandemic forces to continue strictly implementing preventive measures, and conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing at hospitals, health facilities, clinics, and concentrated quarantine areas, in order to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic./.