Lockdown measures are lifted in 14 areas in Hanoi. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Lockdown and social distancing measures were lifted in 14 out of 18 areas in Hanoi, Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien reported on February 22.Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on the same day, Hien said if there are no more suspected cases of SARS-CoV-2 found this week, the city will remove lockdown measures in the remaining areas.According to Vice Director of the department Hoang Duc Hanh, Hanoi has basically completed SARS-CoV-2 testing for people returning from the northern province of Hai Duong - the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot.The health agency has proposed purchasing 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above.Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung stressed that although Hanoi has gone through 7 straight days with no new COVID-19 cases, the risk of infection in the community remains high.He asked the committee and local anti-pandemic forces to continue strictly implementing preventive measures, and conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing at hospitals, health facilities, clinics, and concentrated quarantine areas, in order to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic./.