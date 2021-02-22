Hanoi: lockdown measures lifted in 14 areas hinh anh 1 Lockdown measures are lifted in 14 areas in Hanoi. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Lockdown and social distancing measures were lifted in 14 out of 18 areas in Hanoi, Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien reported on February 22.

Addressing a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on the same day,  Hien said if there are no more suspected cases of SARS-CoV-2 found this week, the city will remove lockdown measures in the remaining areas.

According to Vice Director of the department Hoang Duc Hanh, Hanoi has basically completed SARS-CoV-2 testing for people returning from the northern province of Hai Duong - the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot.

The health agency has proposed purchasing 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and above.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung stressed that although Hanoi has gone through 7 straight days with no new COVID-19 cases, the risk of infection in the community remains high.

He asked the committee and local anti-pandemic forces to continue strictly implementing preventive measures, and conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing at hospitals, health facilities, clinics, and concentrated quarantine areas, in order to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic./.
VNA