Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi logged 29 cases positive to SARS-CoV-2 from 6am to 12pm on September 7, including three community cases and 26 others in quarantine areas, reported the municipal Department of Health.



Of them, 23 cases were in Thanh Xuan district, four in the outlying district of Thanh Tri, and each one in Hai Ba Trung district and Thuong Tin outlying district.

Since April 29, Hanoi has recorded 3,614 infection cases, including 1,569 cases in the community and 2,045 in quarantine establishments or locked down areas.



As of September 6, the city administered 2.4 million vaccine shots, or about 35 percent of its total population.

In the coming days, it will accelerate vaccinations when more vaccines are available, targeting those with chronic diseases, those aged above 65, and women with over 13 weeks of pregnancy.