Society Child rights need to be integrated into socio-economic plans It is crucial to incorporate the enforcement of child rights into socio-economic plans and State budget allocation, particularly in the next five years, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong said at a conference on November 23.

Society Foreign language programme for officials, civil servants approved Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a foreign language programme for state officials and civil servants from 2019-2030.

Society Over 7,000 disabled to join 20th camp festival in Ho Chi Minh City More than 7,000 people with disabilities from Ho Chi Minh City and 16 southern cities and provinces will join the 20th camp festival in Ho Chi Minh City on November 30.