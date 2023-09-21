Hanoi moves to tap riverside agri-tourism potential
With its great potential for ecological agriculture and tourism, especially in riverbank areas, Hanoi has paid attention to developing riverside agri-tourism models.
An ornamental craft village tourist site in Hong Van commune, Thuong Tin district, Hanoi (Photo: https://hanoimoi.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – With its great potential for ecological agriculture and tourism, especially in riverbank areas, Hanoi has paid attention to developing riverside agri-tourism models.
In Vietnam's tourism development strategy, ecotourism associated with agriculture and rural areas is one of the five key products.
Visiting fruit and flower gardens, and agricultural farms, taking time to check in there, enjoying local specialties, and listening to historical stories at relic sites are activities visitors can experience at Hong Van commune, Thuong Tin district.
Hong Van commune's ornamental craft village tourist site is one of the two OCOP (One commune, One Product) products of Hanoi.
Located along the Hong (Red) River, in recent years, Hong Van commune has become an eco-tourism and agri-tourism attraction in the capital city.
According to Nguyen Hai Dang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hong Van commune, the locality is now home to nearly 20 eco-tourism models that provide experience services associated with green tourism and agri-tourism. The commune welcomes 15,000-20,000 visitors per year, contributing to maintaining and creating stable employment for hundreds of local labourers with monthly per capita income ranging from 6-8 million VND (246-328 USD).
In Dan Phuong district, about 20km west of central Hanoi, many ecological farming models have been established along the riverbanks and are gradually becoming tourist attractions for Hanoi visitors.
Vice Chairman of the Dan Phuong district People’s Committee Nguyen Thach Hung said under the plan, traditional agriculture models associated with eco-tourism will continue to be developed in village clusters along the Red River and the Day River.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said the city will issue a plan for developing agricultural and rural tourism in combination with new-style rural building in the 2021-2025 period, and policies to attract businesses to invest in this field.
The municipal Department of Tourism is also developing a relevant draft plan, aiming to create favourable conditions to promote the development of agri-tourism, he added./.