Videos HCM City eyes six million foreign arrivals in 2024 Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming six million foreign visitors next year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel 100 interesting facts about HCM City announced Sai Gon double-decker bus tour, national special historical relic site Independence Palace, and popular “banh xeo” (sizzling rice pancake) are among the 100 interesting facts about HCM City in 2023, which were announced at a ceremony held by the municipal Department of Tourism on December 3.

Culture - Sports Vietnam honoured as World’s Leading Heritage Destination for fourth time Vietnam has won the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 title of the World Travel Awards for the fourth time so far, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Travel Visit Vietnam Year 2024 will highlight Dien Bien Phu victory The Visit Vietnam Year 2024 hosted by the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien will feature cultural, economic, and social events associated with the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024), according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.