Hanoi officials pay tribute to ancestors ahead of Lunar New Year
Hanoi officials offer incense to King Ly Thai To at the monument near Hoan Kiem Lake on January 21. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incense in commemoration of ancestors and late President Ho Chi Minh on January 21, one day ahead of the Year of the Cat.
The delegation visited the monuments to Kings Ly Thai To and Le Thai To, Ngoc Son Temple, Kinh Thien Palace, and House 67 in the President Ho Chi Minh relic complex.
Paying tribute to the ancestors and the late President, the delegation, led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, reported on local achievements and pledged to continue efforts to develop the capital city.
On this occasion, the officials offered Tet greetings and presented gifts to workers of the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the management board of the President Ho Chi Minh relic complex./.