Shows featuring traditional musical instruments and classic music are available at Music Garden from 9-12 am and 1-6 pm while classic music or domestic/international singers’ concerts are available from 7.30-10 pm. Tickers for the shows range from 69,000 - 99,000 VND (2.08 - 4 USD) including a drink.

In the coming time, the theatre will coordinate with tour operators to offer tours that allow visitors to enjoy music and explore the theatre.

Notably, the theatre planned to cooperate with embassies of countries in Hanoi to bring their music closer to Vietnamese people.

Hanoi Opera House is one of the most important architectural landmarks in Hanoi.

The theater was built by the French colonial government in the early 20th century. The building now is considered a must-see attraction in Hanoi./.

VNA