Hanoi: Over 68,000 labourers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
As many as 68,184 labourers had lost their jobs or been affected amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many enterprises in Hanoi have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the municipal Confederation of Labour announced on April 1.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 68,184 labourers had lost their jobs or been affected amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many enterprises in Hanoi have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the municipal Confederation of Labour announced on April 1.
Figures from the organisation showed that by March 30, up to 3,017 enterprises in Hanoi had been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of them, 741 have been forced to suspend operations, leaving tens of thousands of labourers unemployed.
Nearly 40,000 teachers and staff at private schools have also had their incomes lowered due to the pandemic.
In order to support affected labourers, the organisation has asked local authorities to collaborate with district trade unions to support them during these difficult circumstances.
The organisation has also asked district standing committees to coordinate with trade unions to closely supervise the implementation of policies for labourers who had lost their jobs to avoid enterprises taking advantage of the pandemic to cut off employee benefits and illegally terminate labour contracts.
It has instructed local authorities to encourage landlords to reduce or exempt rent for labourers affected by the disease./.
Figures from the organisation showed that by March 30, up to 3,017 enterprises in Hanoi had been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of them, 741 have been forced to suspend operations, leaving tens of thousands of labourers unemployed.
Nearly 40,000 teachers and staff at private schools have also had their incomes lowered due to the pandemic.
In order to support affected labourers, the organisation has asked local authorities to collaborate with district trade unions to support them during these difficult circumstances.
The organisation has also asked district standing committees to coordinate with trade unions to closely supervise the implementation of policies for labourers who had lost their jobs to avoid enterprises taking advantage of the pandemic to cut off employee benefits and illegally terminate labour contracts.
It has instructed local authorities to encourage landlords to reduce or exempt rent for labourers affected by the disease./.