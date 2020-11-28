Hanoi Party Committee convenes 2nd meeting
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 2nd meeting of the 17th Party Committee of Hanoi City was held on November 28 under the chair by its Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue.
The meeting focused discussions on reports relating to the city’s socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period, budget estimates and distribution in 2021, and public investment plan for the next five years, among other important issues.
Addressing the event Hue, who is also Political Bureau member and head of the city's NA deputy delegation, emphasised the importance of the meeting to ensure the success of the Resolution of the 17th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation.
He highlighted achievements the capital city has recorded in 2020, with positive economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has also obtained outcomes in several sectors such as agriculture and services, and ensured social welfare.
He asked participants to focus on weaknesses and shortcomings such as ineffective performance of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) operating in the city, environmental pollution and traffic congestion, so as to propose solutions to the issues.
Most participants expressed their high consensus with drafts and reports presented at the meeting./.