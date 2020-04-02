Health Infographic Quick responses, all-out efforts needed to win fight against COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requests all organisations and individuals to strictly follow a set of rules in order to win the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus.

Health Vietnam determined to put COVID-19 pandemic under control Vietnam will definitely control and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community if the directions of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control are properly and strictly followed, heard a meeting of the Steering Committee in Hanoi on April 1.

Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam increase to 218 The Ministry of Health reported six more COVID-19 cases in Vietnam by 7.30pm on April 1, raising the country’s total to 218.

