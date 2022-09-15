The goal is part of a roadmap for the implementation of an action program on green energy transition, and carbon and methane emission reduction of the transport industry.

The municipal People's Committee has assigned the Department of Transport to build the roadmap in coordination with relevant units.

Since the first electric buses were put into operation in Hanoi in December 2021, the number of bus routes using smart electric buses in the city has increased to nine, contributing to enhancing the quality of public transport in the capital city.

The service, provided by VinBus, a member of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, is attracting a large number of users thanks to its high quality and no harm to the environment.

The Hanoi Transport Corporation is currently operating 83 bus routes and one BRT route with a total number of nearly 1,100 vehicles. The number of vehicles eligible to be replaced by electric buses from 2025 is 225, accounting for 21% of the total./.

VNA