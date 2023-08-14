Business Hung Yen works hard on agricultural economic development project The northern province of Hung Yen has taken a series of measures to improve the effectiveness of economic development in land areas for cultivating staple crops, excluding rice.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth projected to rebound from 2024 Vietnam’s economic growth is likely to rebound in 2024 and 2025, according to Dorsati Madani, Senior Economist at the World Bank (WB).

Business Russian company hopes for cooperation with Vietnam in earth observation satellites Yuri Stoyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia’s Stilsoft Group, has suggested Vietnamese businesses cooperate with his firm in the field of earth observation satellites.

Business Tax watchdog to better manage performance of foreign service providers The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance said it will work harder to better its tax management over foreign service providers to avert losses to the State budget.