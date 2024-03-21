Delegates at the For Vietnam’s seas and islands Fund” fundraising ceremony in Hanoi on March 20, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hanoi on March 20 called on people and organisations in the city to contribute to the “For Vietnam’s seas and islands Fund” in 2024.

Responding to the call, 52 units across the city have registered to donate over 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD).

Head of the committee Nguyen Lan Huong said that authorities, people, and organisations in Hanoi always take practical actions to support soldiers and people in coastal areas and on islands as well as contribute to protecting sovereignty of the sacred sea and islands of Vietnam.



Since 2016, the capital city has mobilised more than 349 billion VND for the fund and supported the construction of eight multi-purpose cultural houses on islands in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province.

The fundraising runs from March 20 to June 20.

All contributions can be sent to the following addresses:

Donation in cash: VFF Office Finance Department, No. 29 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

Donations made through the Hanoi State Treasury:

Account name: the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Hanoi Committee "Fund for Vietnam's Seas and Islands"

Account number: 3761.0.9082414.91059 (Transferred from the State Treasury: Code: 0011, transferred from the bank: Code: 01701002).

Vietnamese bank account number:

Hanoi office of Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development:

Account name: the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Hanoi Committee

Account number: 1500 20111 2828

Hanoi office of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade:

Account name: the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Hanoi Committee

Account number: 5555

Message: Contribute to the Hanoi Fund "For the Sea and Islands of Vietnam"./.