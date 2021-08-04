Health Vietnam records 8,429 new COVID-19 cases on August 3 A total of 8,429 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam on August 3, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 170,190, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Binh Duong launches two COVID-19 treatment areas The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of the southern province of Binh Duong on August 3 put two COVID-19 treatment areas with a total of 8,300 beds into operation amid complicated developments of the pandemic in the locality.