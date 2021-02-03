Hanoi records 21 COVID-19 cases since January 28
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi logged 21 cases of community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 from January 28 to February 3, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung.
During an online meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 3, Dung said the most concerning case is a notary officer who is an F1 case of Patient No. 1814. There are 22 F1 cases relating to this man, due to his travel to many localities.
He added that all F1 cases would be tested for the virus on February 3.
Of the 653 F1 cases of 21 COVID-19 patients, 17 tested positive and are now under quarantine. All 5,415 F2 cases are being quarantined at home.
Hanoi collected samples for testing from 17,752 people coming to the capital from Chi Linh city in Hai Duong province since January 1 and from Quang Ninh province since January 5. Four were found to be infected with the virus.
Dung said that 1,118 people are now under quarantine in Hanoi. Since January 27, local hospitals have provided health check-ups for 1,539 patients exhibiting the symptoms of coughing, high temperatures, and breathing problems. All tested negative.
Municipal authorities have asked restaurants, karaoke parlours, bars, discotheques, gaming centres, and internet cafés to suspend operations. Festivals must change their schedules, and people failing to wear a mask outdoors will be seriously punished.
The committee said that because many patients had travelled to different places and the new variant spreads more rapidly, more locally-transmitted cases may be recorded in the capital in the near future./.
