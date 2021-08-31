

A health worker collect samples from a local resident for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases over the six hours from 6am to 12pm on August 31, according to the municipal Department of Health.



Of these, one is community infection and the rest were recorded in quarantine sites and locked down areas.



New infections were recorded in Thanh Tri (4), Thanh Xuan (4), Ba Dinh (3), Dong Da (3), Hai Ba Trung (3), Hoang Mai (3), Thuong Tin (2), Dong Anh (2), Cau Giay (1), Dan Phuong (1) and Hoan Kiem (1).



The capital city has documented a total of 3,234 cases since the fourth coronavirus wave struck the country in late April.



The department also said 13 infection cases were recorded over the past 12 hours from 6pm on August 30 to 6am on August 31. All of them were detected in quarantine and locked down areas./.