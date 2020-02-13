Hanoi reports improvement in tourist arrivals
An open top double-decker bus carries tourists to famous destinations in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Tourism Department has reported an increase in the number of tourists visiting local destinations as compared to the beginning of February.
It said the flow of visitors to tourist sites in the city has reached 50 – 70 percent of that in normal time before the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19). The recovery is attributable to drastic epidemic preventive measures taken by the Government and the municipal authorities as well as the management of tourist destinations.
Popular sites in the city such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Thang Long imperial citadel, and Hanoi Old Quarter are attracting crowds of tourists.
Facing the great impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the city’s tourism sector worked with competent authorities, tourism firms and the management of tourism destinations in the city to discuss measures to prevent the epidemic, minimize losses in case of outbreaks and recover damage after that.
Currently, the sector continues to keep strict control and close watch on the disease situation, while promoting communication work to raise public awareness of the epidemic.
According to reports from travel companies, some 15,824 foreign visitors cancelled their trips to Hanoi as of February 12, most of whom are from China (13,587).
Besides, more than 15,000 Vietnamese decided to put their outbound tours on ice while nearly 7,890 others shelved their local festival tours.
The companies also reported 37,745 cancellations of hotel rooms as of February 12./.