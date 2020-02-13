Travel Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSO Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Travel Hospitality sector's bookings decline amid coronavirus outbreak fears The hospitality sector in Vietnam this year will face losses due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, researcher Savills has said.

Travel nCoV forces National Tourism Year 2020 launch postponement The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).