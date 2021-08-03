Hanoi rolls out largest-ever vaccination drive
Moderna vaccine shots are given to priority groups in Hoan Kiem district. (Photo: VNA)
Vaccine shots are given to residents in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
A local in Hoan Kiem district gets a pre-vaccination assessment. (Photo: VNA)
COVID-19 vaccination is carried out in Hang Bong, Hang Trong, Tran Hung Dao and Cua Nam wards, Hoan Kiem district. (Photo: VNA)
After being vaccinated, people wait 30 minutes-1 hour in case of any adverse reaction. (Photo: VNA)
Hoan Kiem district launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Hang Bong, Hang Trong, Tran Hung Dao and Cua Nam wards. (Photo: VNA)
According to the municipal Department of Health, Hanoi has about 5.1 million people aged from 18 to 65 who are subjected to vaccination. (Photo: VNA)
People wait in line for their turn to get vaccinated, maintaining the mandated distancing from each other. (Photo: VNA)