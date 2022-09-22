Hanoi seeks stronger partnership with Denmark, New Zealand
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh (R) receives Ambassador of Denmark Nicolai Prytz (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh on September 21 hosted separate receptions for Ambassador of Denmark Nicolai Prytz and Ambassador of New Zealand Tredene Cherie.
Speaking to the Danish diplomat, Thanh said Hanoi will back the embassy in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations this year.
The city leader said Hanoi aims to become a green, civilised and modern city, expressing his hope for Denmark’s support in the work.
He affirmed that Hanoi always keeps it door open wide for investors and experts from Denmark, and said he hopes the two sides will continue to promote partnership in investment and business to tap their cooperation potential.
Ambassador Prytz said that in November, Danish Cown Prince Frederik will make a visit to Vietnam, accompanied by representatives of a number of businesses. Meanwhile, many cultural exchange activities will be held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations, he said.
He expressed his hope that in the future, the two sides will beef up cooperation in areas of Denmark’s strengths such as culture, technology and education.
Receiving Ambassador Tredene Cherie, Thanh expressed his delight at the growing relationship between Hanoi and New Zealand localities as well as between the two countries. Agricultural products from New Zealand are popular in the Hanoi market, he noted.
Holding that the bilateral partnership has yet to match their potential, Thanh said he hopes Ambassador Cherie will help promote ties between the two countries as well as the two capitals to a new height.
Hanoi is always ready to welcome New Zealand businesses seeking partners and investment opportunities in the city, he stated.
For her part, Ambassador Cherie thanked Hanoi for supporting the New Zealand community in Vietnam.
Highlighting Vietnam’s potential in agriculture, she said that one of the focuses in the New Zealand-Vietnam cooperation in the future will be agriculture.
Meanwhile, New Zealand’s development aid will focus on supporting vulnerable communities, with a project to build green spaces for youngsters and children in Hoan Kiem district to help them overcome some health problems after the COVID-19 pandemic, she added./.