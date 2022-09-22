Politics Government convenes September lawbuilding session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s monthly law-building session on September 22, with a focus on response to the current global situation and some policies and laws.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics An Giang, Cambodia’s Takeo beef up cooperation A conference reviewing cooperation between An Giang and Cambodia’s Takeo province in the first half and setting orientations for the ties in the remaining months of the year took place in the Mekong Delta province on September 21.

Politics Vietnam engages in UN activities to promote multilateralism ​ Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, led a delegation to a UN exhibition on 100 years of multilateralism that opened in Geneva on September 20.