– Sixteen cooperatives in Hanoi’s eight districts have produced Japonica rice on a total area of 800 hectares during the 2019 summer-autumn crop in service of export, heard a conference in Hanoi on May 29.The cooperatives are operating fruitfully, especially in high-quality agricultural production, and able to develop production-consumption chains.Each production area of Japonica rice spans at least 30ha and would be expanded in the time ahead. Besides, they have irrigation systems favourable for mechanisation.According to the Hanoi Agricultural Development Centre, the city has stepped up high-quality rice production in tandem with export.Japonica, a high-quality round grain variety, has been cultivated for many crops in Hanoi.In 2018, Vietnam’s total rice exports reached 6.15 million tonnes, with export turnover of 3.15 billion USD. The industry saw a 5.7 percent increase in volume and a 19.6 percent increase in value compared to 2017.The country’s rice exports in the first four months of this year were estimated at 2.03 million tonnes, worth 866 million USD, down by 7.9 percent in volume and 21.7 percent in value over the same period last year.-VNA