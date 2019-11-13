Politics Rodong Sinmun highlights DPRK-Vietnam relations Rodong Sinmun, the official organ of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), underlined strong and friendly relations with Vietnam in an article published on November 13, saying the DPRK cherishes the bilateral relationship based on decades of cooperation to fight imperialists. ​

Politics Kazakhstan’s lower house leader starts official visit to Vietnam Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin began an official visit to Vietnam on November 13.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.

Politics Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.