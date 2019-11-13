Hanoi seeks to strengthen ties with Israeli, British partners
A delegation of the Hanoi People’s Committee led by its Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung paid working visits to Israel and the UK from November 4-13 to seek ways to enhance cooperation between the Vietnamese capital and the two countries’ cities, partners and businesses.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (centre) visits the expansion site of Claridges Hotel in London, the UK, on November 11 (Photo: VNA)
During their trip to Israel, the delegation had a meeting with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.
The two sides shared experience and discussed the possibility of cooperation in the fields of startup, innovation and technology for smart city building.
Huldai said the Tel Aviv administration is ready to work with Hanoi and other Vietnamese localities to share experience in smart city building, investment, trade, tourism, urban management, technology transfer, agriculture and hi-tech healthcare, thus helping to bolster relations between the two cities, as well as between the two countries.
Meeting with Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities of Israel Haim Bibas, Chung mentioned difficulties and challenges facing Hanoi during its development process, expressing his hope that through meetings with officials of Tel Aviv and other cities of Israel, the two sides will step up experience sharing and cooperation in the fields the Western Asian nation has strength in.
The Hanoi delegation also had meetings with leaders of the Simbionix company, the Rabin Medical Centre and its Belison Hospital, and the Insightec company to promote cooperation in health care.
They met with Chairman of the Board of Blenheim Properties Group Ltd Igal Ahouvi to boost the implementation of the firm’s project in Hanoi and the partnerships in smart city building, residential area building and IT development in the Vietnamese city.
Besides, the visiting officials also had a working session with the Clariter clean-tech company to boost ties in waste treatment.
During the trip to the UK from November 9-11, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung had a working session with President of Pacific Land group Patrick McKillen in London.
He announced that Hanoi’s authorities have accelerated the handling of procedures relevant to the group’s hotel complex in Ba Dinh district and biotech park Habotec in Bac Tu Liem district.
Chung asked the firm to speed up its projects, attract British investment to the biotech park, and assist Hanoi to organise investment promotion activities in the UK and the US. He also suggested it consider investing in a shopping centre in the city.
For his part, McKillen voiced his belief in the success of his group’s projects in Hanoi. He pledged to continue assisting the city to organise investment promotion conferences in the UK and the US in the years to come.
Meeting with executives of Chivas Brothers, a whisky business of Pernod Ricard Group, Chung suggested the company to cooperate with Vietnamese enterprises to carry out a liquor production project, develop the supporting industry, and help improve the added value of wines and spirits in Vietnam./.