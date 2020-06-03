Society Government press conference clarifies issues of concern Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

Society Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project Vietnam will pay 95 percent of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference on June 2.

Society Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai told a press conference in Hanoi on June 2 following the monthly Government meeting.

Society Voices of Vietnamese children survey released Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.