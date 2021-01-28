Hanoi: Spring Festival held to welcome Tet holiday
Spring Festival 2021 will take place at Hanoi’s Vietnam Cultural Arts Exhibition Centre from January 29 to February 7 to celebrate the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
The 10-day festival is intended to make visitors understand more about traditional customs through folk arts performances, entertainment and experience activities.
It will feature 250 booths displaying a wide range of products, ranging from home appliances, traditional foods, ceramics, gemstones, wooden paintings, and hand-crafted agarwood.
Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy exciting hot air balloon rides, the event’s highlight, to have an aerial view of the capital city.
The Lunar New Year will fall on February 12./.