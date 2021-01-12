Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress
The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi. These days, major streets in Hanoi are adorned with flags and posters to celebrate the important event.
A large poster at Tran Nhan Tong street (Photo: Vietnam+)
Headquarters of the Hanoi Municipal People's Committee (Photo: Vietnam+)
Young people enjoy posing photos with large posters (Photo: Vietnam+)
A street with banners to welcome the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: Vietnam+)
A corner in downtown Hanoi (Photo: Vietnam+)
Streets become more vibrant than usual with flags, banners and flowers to welcome the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: Vietnam+)
The streets of the capital are more brilliant on the threshold of the special event (Photo: Vietnam+)